LETTER: School Board president owes the taxpayers better

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Tulanian Henderson
August 8, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Kudos to your reporter Mary Hynes for pointing out the kerfuffle over former Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara cashing out thousands of dollars in vacation pay (Sunday Review-Journal). School Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales, “who is authorized to speak for the board, did not respond for a request for comment.”

I recall in previous stories Ms. Garcia Morales not responding when asked about Mr. Jara. I further recall that she was a chief supporter of the former superintendent. I truly hope that, in the next election, voters will choose to support her opponent. Her judgment leaves much to be desired.

