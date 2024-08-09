LETTER: School Board president owes the taxpayers better

I recall in previous stories Ms. Garcia Morales not responding when asked about Mr. Jara. I further recall that she was a chief supporter of the former superintendent.

Kudos to your reporter Mary Hynes for pointing out the kerfuffle over former Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara cashing out thousands of dollars in vacation pay (Sunday Review-Journal). School Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales, “who is authorized to speak for the board, did not respond for a request for comment.”

I recall in previous stories Ms. Garcia Morales not responding when asked about Mr. Jara. I further recall that she was a chief supporter of the former superintendent. I truly hope that, in the next election, voters will choose to support her opponent. Her judgment leaves much to be desired.