LETTER: School choice a GOP plot to destroy public schools

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Victor Joecks’ Friday commentary, “Dems devastate dreams of low-income kids,” is a feeble attempt to further the effort to break down our public school system. Instead of funding the improvement of public schools for all children, he thinks it’s a better idea to chip away at what benefits all and render funds to “for-profit” schools for a few lucky kids.

If you want your children to go to the school of their choice, you pay for it. Transfering funds needed for public schools to for-profit schools breaks down our public school system.

I went to public school, as did my four brothers, mother and father. We all managed a decent education, and nobody gave us funds to attend private school.

One of the biggest affronts to the GOP is giving anything to anybody for free. It’s astounding that they want to push this school of choice idea. Could it be they want to destroy the public schools so they can invest and profit from private schools?