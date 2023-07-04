LETTER: School cop in Durango incident looks bad on video

No wonder the ACLU is looking into the matter.

This screenshot from video shows an incident on Feb. 9, 2023, between a Clark County School District police officer and someone who appears to be a student outside of Durango High School in Las Vegas. (@notBilly/Twitter)

In response to your story revealing that the school district police officer involved in the Durango High School incident was not punished: Based on the video of officer Jason Elfberg, it’s no wonder that the ACLU and NAACP are looking into the matter. The video reminded me of how the police threw George Floyd down on the street, suffocating him and ultimately triggering his death.

I believe it was wrong and consider his actions overboard. The student was only filming the situation.