85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: School deans and school discipline

By John Turzer, Henderson
June 21, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara announced the elimination of 170 dean positions to help close a budget shortfall. Assuming an annual dean salary of $75,000 and 49 percent benefits, the savings amounts to $19 million. One of the primary responsibilities of the deans is enforcing student discipline.

In addition to the deans, the district employs 161 sworn officers and 49 civilians that make up its school police force. The cost is $18.4 million per year. Assuming the deans and police deal with 9,000 incidents a year, the cost per year of each incident is $4,000.

Maybe Mr. Jara is sending a new message: Our goal is to educate those who want to learn. We will not tolerate bad behavior.

The time is now for the district to inform parents that it is their job to make sure their children behave and are respectful in school. Maybe it is time for the district to remove students not interested in learning and put some of the $37 million to use in educational areas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump (Win McNamee/AP)
LETTER: Yes, Donald Trump deserves a holiday
By Carmine A. DiFazio, North Las Vegas

He’s the only president in U.S. history with no previous political or military experience.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus F. Jara speaks to students in an english clas ...
LETTER: On deans, school discipline and parents
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

No amount of money for CCSD will solve the underlying problems. Let’s stop expecting teachers to correct problems created in the home.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
LETTER: Americans need to get out of the echo chamber
John Pauli Las Vegas

In this country of divided politics, right-wingers say turn off CNN and MSNBC. The left says turn off Fox News. But there is another option. Read.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: You get the respect you deserve
Jean Brandt Las Vegas

Perhaps if Donald Trump himself didn’t refer to his opponents with juvenile nicknames, the media, academia, Hollywood and everyday Americans wouldn’t call him names either.