LETTER: School District and union reach a deal

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

In your Tuesday article, Jesus Jara, superintendent of the Clark County School District, stated that the contract negotiations with the teachers union were difficult, which I’m sure they were. Looking in from the outside, I would guess that most contract negotiations are tough. But why are the district contracts only two years, while the Culinary union contracts are five years? Wouldn’t it make sense for all involved in the district negotiated five-year deals?

As of now, we’ll be hearing from district teachers that they aren’t paid enough in just two years, when we will have another public showdown between the district and its staff. The madness needs to subside longer than every two years. Making contracts longer is a tough pill to swallow for all involved, but the focus should always be on our kids, not always fighting for a pay raise.