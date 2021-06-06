LETTER: School district fronts money to teachers union health plan

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flying under the radar last month was news that TNT Health, the organization that administers Clark County School District’s teachers union health insurance plan, was insolvent and receiving a $35 million bailout from the district’s elected School Board. There seems to be little transparency on how TNT ran low on money.

As someone who is familiar with the health insurance industry, I know that most insurance plans are seeing decreased expenses as members have not been able to schedule elective surgeries nor been able to see their providers in person during the pandemic. So TNT’s insolvency seems suspect, at best. TNT could remedy this by agreeing to an independent forensic audit of its finances, and that is something the School Board should mandate.