54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: School district has a long history of ‘oops’ moments

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Strip bridge loitering law is unconstitutional
President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Joe Biden casts his ballot
People gather ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa St ...
LETTER: Only the uber-rich could support Trump’s economic plan
Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
LETTER: Voting for more of the same
William Martin Las Vegas
November 5, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Oct. 22 front-page story (“Hearing on CCSD shortfall”) rekindled thoughts of a similar “oops” some 35 years ago. In 1988, Southern Nevada was in the throes of a great populationincrease. Looking back, it’s hard to believe how readily residents accepted the Clark County School District’s projection that there was an immediate need for some 129 new schools to be built.

The district is prohibited by law from using tax funds to promote a bond issue, so a group of us manned a phone bank and raised sufficient funds to publicize the proposed $880 million bond issue. We were successful in the promotion, and the ballot initiative itself passed with a huge plurality, representing the largest in state history and one of the largest school bond issues in the United States at that time.

A number of months later, district officials announced that the formula used for calculating building sizes was flawed and the bond issue would provide for the construction of only 79 new schools. I don’t recall the level of public outcry resulting from this modest oversight, if any, but the lack of accountability by the district for the most recent slippage is not only troubling, but, regrettably, there’s a precedent.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Renee Richards poses for a portrait at her home in Carmel, New York March 25, 2015. More than t ...
LETTER: A tennis lesson
Andy Windes Las Vegas

Let’s talk to each other rather than past each other.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke/Pool)
LETTER: Harris calls Trump ‘unstable’
Delores McKee Bullhead City, Arizona

If Ms. Harris did not perceive Mr. Biden’s own instability, how can she now publicly accuse Mr. Trump of something she claimed not to recognize in Mr. Biden?

MORE STORIES