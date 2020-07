Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Are you kidding? Despite the decrease in state tax revenue — and therefore money for the public schools — the Clark County School District agreed to pay $45 million for new turf at 29 football fields (Saturday Review-Journal)? Maybe the people in charge need to go back to school so they can understand that this averages more than $1.5 million per field. What is the profit margin? How many bids were taken?