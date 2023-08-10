93°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: School district is ripping off Clark County taxpayers

Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
August 9, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Almost half of our property tax goes to the Clark County School District. We, the taxpayers, aren’t getting our money’s worth. My personal experience is as follows:

I visited a popular deli and paid cash for my selection. The teen who took the cash was unable to make change from my transaction. I even told the teen that my change would be a quarter. The teen still didn’t understand a quarter. I then said “twenty five cents.” The teen had to get another employee who was older to handle the transaction.

So how do these teens get hired? Making change should be a simple process and a requirement for a job. I asked the teen what he was learning in school, because it isn’t simple math. The teen just had a blank look on his face.

These teens are our next generation, and I am terrified for this country. I demand a rebate on my taxes.

MOST READ
1
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
2
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
3
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
5
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: The Biden family B movie
Don Perry Las Vegas

The Democrats demanded Donald Trump’s financials. I think it would be fair play to demand Mr. Biden’s.

More stories
LETTER: Clark County School District is too large
LETTER: Clark County School District is too large
LETTER: The A’s are a great investment compared to the Clark County public schools
LETTER: The A’s are a great investment compared to the Clark County public schools
LETTER: School district makes great strides in recruitment
LETTER: School district makes great strides in recruitment
LETTER: More money will solve all the Clark County School District’s problems
LETTER: More money will solve all the Clark County School District’s problems
LETTER: CCSD must stop playing games with union
LETTER: CCSD must stop playing games with union
LETTER: Las Vegas water fee numbers don’t add up
LETTER: Las Vegas water fee numbers don’t add up