LETTER: School district is ripping off Clark County taxpayers

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Almost half of our property tax goes to the Clark County School District. We, the taxpayers, aren’t getting our money’s worth. My personal experience is as follows:

I visited a popular deli and paid cash for my selection. The teen who took the cash was unable to make change from my transaction. I even told the teen that my change would be a quarter. The teen still didn’t understand a quarter. I then said “twenty five cents.” The teen had to get another employee who was older to handle the transaction.

So how do these teens get hired? Making change should be a simple process and a requirement for a job. I asked the teen what he was learning in school, because it isn’t simple math. The teen just had a blank look on his face.

These teens are our next generation, and I am terrified for this country. I demand a rebate on my taxes.