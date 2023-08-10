LETTER: School district is ripping off Clark County taxpayers
Teens who can’t do basic math.
Almost half of our property tax goes to the Clark County School District. We, the taxpayers, aren’t getting our money’s worth. My personal experience is as follows:
I visited a popular deli and paid cash for my selection. The teen who took the cash was unable to make change from my transaction. I even told the teen that my change would be a quarter. The teen still didn’t understand a quarter. I then said “twenty five cents.” The teen had to get another employee who was older to handle the transaction.
So how do these teens get hired? Making change should be a simple process and a requirement for a job. I asked the teen what he was learning in school, because it isn’t simple math. The teen just had a blank look on his face.
These teens are our next generation, and I am terrified for this country. I demand a rebate on my taxes.