LETTER: School district opening day in August is far too early

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District has scheduled Aug. 9 as the opening date for the 2021-22 school year (April 20 Review-Journal). That date is only the second week of August, during the hottest part of the summer and during prime summer vacation play and travel time for most families. That allows barely more than two months of vacation, when some students need to take summer school classes or work, and many families are planning trips they missed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.

Last year, because of the pandemic, the start of the 2020-21 school year was pushed back two weeks from Aug. 10 until Aug. 24. The school year will still be completed on time by May 26, despite the district including several nonessential, non-holiday days off from school during this past year.

I believe that district could and should move the opening date back two weeks to Aug. 23 for the benefit of students, parents, teachers and school staff. If you agree, let the School Board know.