LETTER: School district pulls the plug on budding football players

In response to your Tuesday story, “CCSD ends contract with youth football program”: I’m so sad for these young men who look to other young men (Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen) for inspiration. It’s a crazy world when well-paid elected officials can take “investigative” trips and have their way paid for what really amounts to a vacation.

These young men must be heartbroken. The story says they were shown off the field by school district police. Really? They aren’t trespassers or criminals. They’re just future Mahomes and Brady football players.

I hope this message is relayed to Mark Davis. For his love of the game, he might step-up and allow these young men to use the Raiders facilities. You never know, Mr. Davis. One of them could be your future quarterback.