92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: School district salary claims are a ploy

Mara Brasser Pahrump
August 25, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas ...
Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

I have been teaching in the district for 11 years. I have had class sizes of 35 and all the way up to 46. I have had more than 15 students with Individual Education Programs in a single class with an aide who was right out of high school without an ounce of training involving students with identified needs. I love my job, as do most of us. But we are tired.

Recently, district officials shared with the media a salary schedule claiming teachers with 11 years of experience would make more than $80,000 under their proposal. I find this laughable because, according to that schedule, I would be making more than $25,000 above what I currently make. I have a master’s degree, and I hold a National Board certification.

I am looking for someone to make sense of this salary schedule and address the inequities that exist within the current pay scale. The school board and the Clark County Education Association have been fighting over a 3 percent difference, but that salary schedule tells a completely different story. If this were a true offering by the district, I’m sure the union would accept it and this fight would end.

I believe the proposed salary schedule is a ploy to get the public to believe we are receiving close to this income and that we (teachers) are selfish. There is no other reason for them to release it to the media but not to teachers. Everything else has been sent to us but that.

When will you show the inequalities that exist in our district concerning teacher experience and pay? And will you please address the fake salary schedule that the district put out?

MOST READ
1
Raiders release former starter on offensive line
Raiders release former starter on offensive line
2
$950M investment involving Strip hotel revealed
$950M investment involving Strip hotel revealed
3
Josh McDaniels unsure how Raiders will handle new QB rule
Josh McDaniels unsure how Raiders will handle new QB rule
4
3 ousted at CCSD board meeting; teachers union protests outside
3 ousted at CCSD board meeting; teachers union protests outside
5
Get ready to pay for parking at 2 more Strip properties
Get ready to pay for parking at 2 more Strip properties
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Civilized America
David Dandrea Henderson

We don’t shoot down planes, we weaponize justice.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Teachers complaining about low pay
Rudy Gibson Las Vegas

When did you last hear a state employee on the news complaining about low pay? I see teacher pay addressed about every two years.

More stories
CCSD outlines its latest teacher pay proposal
CCSD outlines its latest teacher pay proposal
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
Teachers union considering walkouts if no pact with CCSD by Aug. 26
Teachers union considering walkouts if no pact with CCSD by Aug. 26
CCSD reaches agreement with support employees for raises
CCSD reaches agreement with support employees for raises
Charter school teachers, support staff getting ‘life-changing’ raises
Charter school teachers, support staff getting ‘life-changing’ raises
COMMENTARY: The reality of teacher pay in Las Vegas
COMMENTARY: The reality of teacher pay in Las Vegas