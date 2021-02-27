LETTER: School District wise to put academics above sports
February 26, 2021 - 9:00 pm
Academics should come first before sports. When we allow sports to take precedent, we are basically saying schools are for sports and not for academics. We must unite with the Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara and let him continue the path of getting all students in the classroom first.