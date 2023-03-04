LETTER: School police get in hot water
Why are parents teaching their kids to be disrespectful?
I read the Tuesday letter to the editor by Anthony Palmer, and I totally agree with his comments. These brave Clark County School District police officers were told that some kids had a gun. The officers were doing a search, and they have to be very careful who approaches them, as you never know if that person has a weapon.
What I don’t understand: Why do these kids think they have the right to confront the officers? What are the parents of these kids teaching them? Unfortunately, our young kids lack respect.