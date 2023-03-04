50°F
Letters

LETTER: School police get in hot water

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
March 3, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
New crosswalk designed to improve pedestrian safety photographed in front of CP Squires Element ...
New crosswalk designed to improve pedestrian safety photographed in front of CP Squires Elementary School in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I read the Tuesday letter to the editor by Anthony Palmer, and I totally agree with his comments. These brave Clark County School District police officers were told that some kids had a gun. The officers were doing a search, and they have to be very careful who approaches them, as you never know if that person has a weapon.

What I don’t understand: Why do these kids think they have the right to confront the officers? What are the parents of these kids teaching them? Unfortunately, our young kids lack respect.

