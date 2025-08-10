LETTER: School safety and bureaucratic red tape

LETTER: The left loses its grasp of reality when it comes to Donald Trump

I was shocked after reading “They didn’t care about students“ in Monday’s Review-Journal. The article details concerns about traffic safety in school zones.

I had to reread what was stated by Arbor View High School Principal Duane Bickmore multiple times to make sure I understood it correctly. How far have we devolved as a society? Mr. Bickmore says that, “Unfortunately, all things with crosswalks, crossing guards, lights, speed limits, etc. are done through the city and not the school district. I wouldn’t be allowed with liability issues to organize anything that has to do with traffic or crossing guards” to protect his students. Wow.