LETTER: School safety and bureaucratic red tape

Las Vegas Review-Journal file
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Staffing bill aims at the wrong target
AP Photo/John Antczak, File
LETTER: All burned up
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
LETTER: The left loses its grasp of reality when it comes to Donald Trump
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: What is it with Democrats and Planned Parenthood?
Peter Kinsley Las Vegas
August 9, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

I was shocked after reading “They didn’t care about students“ in Monday’s Review-Journal. The article details concerns about traffic safety in school zones.

I had to reread what was stated by Arbor View High School Principal Duane Bickmore multiple times to make sure I understood it correctly. How far have we devolved as a society? Mr. Bickmore says that, “Unfortunately, all things with crosswalks, crossing guards, lights, speed limits, etc. are done through the city and not the school district. I wouldn’t be allowed with liability issues to organize anything that has to do with traffic or crossing guards” to protect his students. Wow.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Staffing bill aims at the wrong target
Edward A. Lenz Alexandria, Virginia The writer is senior counsel for the American Staffing Association.

Critically needed temps help Nevada industries.

AP Photo/John Antczak, File
LETTER: All burned up
Kathryn Buffington-Lacey Henderson

There might be another reason Georgia burns less than California.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Lawyer joke
Stephen V. Savran Las Vegas

Attorney sues Las Vegas Valley Water District over conservation efforts.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The transportation bureaucracy
Jack Corrick Boulder City

The U.S. Department of Transportation grant to study the alternatives to improving public transit on Charleston means we will spend $5.9 million of before Charleston ever sees an orange cone. Wow.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The dangers in school zones
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

I’ve lived in Southern Nevada since 1996, and school zones are invisible to many drivers. It seems that the casual attitude of local officials hasn’t helped much.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Make Las Vegas fun again
Dan Carr Las Vegas

The issue is that the Las Vegas casinos are no longer fun. It certainly is time for another reinvention.

