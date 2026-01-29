44°F
LETTER: Schools should focus on learning, not protests

Al Garth Las Vegas
January 28, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

Why do officials with the teachers union and the Clark County School District think it’s acceptable to pull students out of class to participate in political protests (Jan. 23 Review-Journal)? Teachers are hired to educate, not to steer young minds toward demonstrations against the U.S. government. These walkouts do nothing to help students master the subjects they need to earn a diploma — and that diploma is essential for nearly every career outside of entry‑level fast‑food work.

It’s hard not to wonder whether some educators are more interested in shaping political attitudes than in teaching academics. Are they intentionally lowering educational standards so students become easier to influence later on? This kind of political pressure in the classroom has to stop.

And where are the parents in all of this? Do they really support their children being taken out of class and marched into the streets instead of being taught?

LETTER: Local judge tries to play editor
Jack Hamm Pahrump

I’m troubled by Judge Jessica Peterson’s decision to remove Review-Journal reporters from her courtroom because they would not promise to limit what they might publish.

