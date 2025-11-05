LETTER: Schumer and Trump need to end the shutodown

Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer, please open up our government. It’s no longer a matter of who is going to win. It’s a matter of the people and country losing. Be a better person, a stronger person. Represent a party that keeps doing the right thing, in mind and in action. Try to resolve the matter in a different manner and not keep the people and country hostage. Surely, the people will remember as to who cared and worked for their well being and the country as a whole and not just worked for themselves and a special group.