LETTER: Schumer goes mute on campus protests

Where is the outspoken leader now that anti-Jewish hate boils over at college campuses across the nation?

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks to his vehicle following his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I remember Sen. Charles Schumer standing outside of Congress shouting about the Supreme Court and abortion, “Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you shall pay the price.” Tough words from a tough guy. But where is the Senate majority leader today? Where is the outspoken leader now that anti-Jewish hate boils over at college campuses across the nation?

It took our president nine miserable days to address the nation. Yet the leader of the Senate remains mum. Sen. Schumer’s own faith is under attack, yet nothing from him. His silence is deafening. His fear of upsetting his fellow leftists is painfully obvious.