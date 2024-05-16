83°F
LETTER: Schumer goes mute on campus protests

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks to his vehicle following his meeting with Pr ...
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks to his vehicle following his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Don Perry Las Vegas
May 15, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I remember Sen. Charles Schumer standing outside of Congress shouting about the Supreme Court and abortion, “Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you shall pay the price.” Tough words from a tough guy. But where is the Senate majority leader today? Where is the outspoken leader now that anti-Jewish hate boils over at college campuses across the nation?

It took our president nine miserable days to address the nation. Yet the leader of the Senate remains mum. Sen. Schumer’s own faith is under attack, yet nothing from him. His silence is deafening. His fear of upsetting his fellow leftists is painfully obvious.

Frederick Hewett Cambridge, Massachusetts

Nevadans should look west to California, where 100 percent of that huge state’s energy was recently supplied by renewable sources for a stretch of more than nine hours.

Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

All this mismanagement has resulted in the national debt rising at a very alarming rate.

J.J. Schrader Henderson

So more than three years after the riot, the government is still using taxpayer money and manpower in its vendetta to ferret out Donald Trump supporters.

Martha Olson Las Vegas

Frankly, if I had kids at Columbia who participated in these “protests,” I’d yank them out of school, toss their stuff onto the lawn and tell them to get a job, go live in the real world and pay your own way.

