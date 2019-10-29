45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Science and the existence of God

David Zamarin Henderson
October 28, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks correctly states that science can’t prove or disprove the existence of God (“Don’t ignore the scientific evidence for God,” Sunday). But then he still tries to argue that all the incredible scientific discoveries we have made about the origins of the universe imply that there was a grand designer or God, ignoring the obvious question of who is God, because humans have worshipped dozens of them, past and present — and, no, they are not all the same God under different names.

But apparently he didn’t take that same basic philosophy class in college that I did decades ago. In it, we discussed all the philosophical arguments regarding the existence of God. And most importantly for Mr. Joecks’ comments, if there was a prime mover or single creator, all that does is move the question one step back in time. If there was a creator, who created the creator?

The answer usually is, well he or she always existed. But that doesn’t solve the dilemma because you can make the same claim about the universe or the singularity that we believe created the Big Bang that lead to the universe. It could have always existed.

As Mr. Joecks said, the decision to believe or not believe is a personal decision. Science explains a lot and is one of humankind’s greatest achievements, but so far the question of God’s existence remains outside its realm of understanding.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)
LETTER: No camping for the Las Vegas homeless
Michael Whisted Las Vegas

There is nothing kind about leaving people lying on the side of the road. Do we want Las Vegas to become another disaster like San Francisco?

Hanna Olivas cuddles with her grandchild Dominic Camacho, 2, at her home in Las Vegas, Wednesda ...
LETTER: Dying on your own terms
Linda Gonsalves Las Vegas

There are angels on Earth, and they are hospice doctors and nurses.

LETTER: Congress dithers on the real issues
Darlene Jones Las Vegas

This is what Congress should be working on instead of holding all these nonsensical impeachment hearings.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: No time to eat
Jim Hayes Las Vegas

Amelia Pak-Harvey once again hit the nail on the head with her Oct. 19 column on school lunch periods being too short for students to get the proper nutrition to support their academic and physical needs.

Hillary Clinton (Craig Ruttle/AP file)
LETTER: Hillary in 2020?
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

American voters who don’t believe Hillary R. Clinton is running for president in November 2020 also don’t believe California is a welfare state with open borders.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Metro and ICE
Mike Peterman Las Vegas

What a horrible situation that the Metropolitan Police Department has succumbed to in allowing criminals to roam the streets of Las Vegas

An injured Syrian arrives at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, after was evacuated ...
LETTER: Remembering refugees
Tom Hoover Las Vegas

The turmoil in Syria over the last few years has been responsible for wholesale death and destruction as well as 6 million refugees.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks to Air Force One as he departs Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, ...
LETTER: Trump’s in trouble
Mary Longmore North Las Vegas

Wayne Allyn Root’s crystal ball is cracked and soon to crumble.