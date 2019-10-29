LETTER: Science and the existence of God

Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks correctly states that science can’t prove or disprove the existence of God (“Don’t ignore the scientific evidence for God,” Sunday). But then he still tries to argue that all the incredible scientific discoveries we have made about the origins of the universe imply that there was a grand designer or God, ignoring the obvious question of who is God, because humans have worshipped dozens of them, past and present — and, no, they are not all the same God under different names.

But apparently he didn’t take that same basic philosophy class in college that I did decades ago. In it, we discussed all the philosophical arguments regarding the existence of God. And most importantly for Mr. Joecks’ comments, if there was a prime mover or single creator, all that does is move the question one step back in time. If there was a creator, who created the creator?

The answer usually is, well he or she always existed. But that doesn’t solve the dilemma because you can make the same claim about the universe or the singularity that we believe created the Big Bang that lead to the universe. It could have always existed.

As Mr. Joecks said, the decision to believe or not believe is a personal decision. Science explains a lot and is one of humankind’s greatest achievements, but so far the question of God’s existence remains outside its realm of understanding.