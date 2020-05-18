82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Science doesn’t matter in the pandemic?

Gil Eisner Las Vegas
May 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I am perplexed by the May 14 letter, “Stop hiding.” The author states, “Politics is simple opinion and science is not what matters” and says the pandemic “won’t be stopped until a vaccine is developed or around 70 percent of the public has been exposed.” Vaccines are developed through the science of immunology and the 70 percent figure comes from the science of statistics. Which doesn’t matter?

I am proud to have been a physicist, a weapons scientist, a space scientist, a research scientist, a management scientist, a social scientist and a political scientist during my 67-year career. But, then again, maybe I didn’t matter.

MOST READ
1
Casino restaurants are allowed to reopen. But will they?
Casino restaurants are allowed to reopen. But will they?
2
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
3
Public needs to be able to see resorts’ casino reopening plans
Public needs to be able to see resorts’ casino reopening plans
4
Keep eyes open for rattlesnakes hiding in plain sight
Keep eyes open for rattlesnakes hiding in plain sight
5
Wayne Newton’s Las Vegas Strip bike trek: ‘I’ve never done this’
Wayne Newton’s Las Vegas Strip bike trek: ‘I’ve never done this’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST