LETTER: Science doesn’t matter in the pandemic?

Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

I am perplexed by the May 14 letter, “Stop hiding.” The author states, “Politics is simple opinion and science is not what matters” and says the pandemic “won’t be stopped until a vaccine is developed or around 70 percent of the public has been exposed.” Vaccines are developed through the science of immunology and the 70 percent figure comes from the science of statistics. Which doesn’t matter?

I am proud to have been a physicist, a weapons scientist, a space scientist, a research scientist, a management scientist, a social scientist and a political scientist during my 67-year career. But, then again, maybe I didn’t matter.