LETTER: Searching for a semblence of normal life

Why must I wear a mask? I’m vaccinated. I’m not at risk for COVID-19. So why must I wear a mask? Is it to protect the irresponsible people who won’t get vaccinated? No thanks. If we slow the spread, we’llnever stop wearing masks, because the virus will keep adapting and mutating into a different virus.

Let’s all unmask now. Speed the spread. Let’s get the population immunized either by vaccination or by contact immunization. It’s the only logical way to get back to some semblance of normal life.

If there is a mask mandate, then there should be a vaccination mandate. It’s only fair. Tell Gov. Steve Sisolak to stop the mask mandate. I’m tired of breathing my exhale for no good reason.