LETTER: Searching for quiet in Las Vegas

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
August 29, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I sympathize with Bobby Morrow’s quest for peace and quiet (“Can’t hear you,” Saturday letter to the editor). Many years ago, we used to backpack miles into a rather remote wilderness that was at least 40 miles from any town. We noticed that even in that remote area, we could hear commercial aircraft and truck road noise when the night got quiet.

Just a suggestion: Las Vegas gets to work early, and quiet is best found at a ridiculously early hour of the morning.

LETTER: The sad repetition the Clark County School District
Christopher Galyean Henderson

Once again, we find the Clark County School District embroiled in budgetary issues. Sadly, it seems to be the same old play we’ve seen over and over again.

LETTER: The perils of public-sector unions
Janet Raggi Las Vegas

If Victor Joecks’ column on the teacher strike doesn’t slam people in the face with the fact that no taxpayer-funded entity should be allowed to unionize, nothing will.