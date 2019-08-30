LETTER: Searching for quiet in Las Vegas

Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

I sympathize with Bobby Morrow’s quest for peace and quiet (“Can’t hear you,” Saturday letter to the editor). Many years ago, we used to backpack miles into a rather remote wilderness that was at least 40 miles from any town. We noticed that even in that remote area, we could hear commercial aircraft and truck road noise when the night got quiet.

Just a suggestion: Las Vegas gets to work early, and quiet is best found at a ridiculously early hour of the morning.