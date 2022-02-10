LETTER: Seattle red light camera experience should be a cautionary tale for Las Vegas
A revenue generator that did little to prevent accidents.
When I lived in Seattle, the city installed red-light cameras with much fanfare about how they would reduce traffic accidents. In reality, they proved a bonanza to the city’s treasury, racking up tens of thousands in fines for drivers not completely stopping at a red light before making a right turn. Otherwise, the cameras had no real effect on traffic.
The city of Seattle is, of course, very much anti-automobile. Let us not bring that philosophy to Las Vegas.