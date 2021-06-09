86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Second Amendment even more important today

Peter Scalisi Las Vegas
June 8, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

Perhaps unwittingly, Alfred Dushman in his June 2 letter makes the case for guns and the Second Amendment.

Mr. Dushman states that gun violence is out of control. No, violent criminals are out of control, particularly in the era of “defund the police,” a very stupid idea. He states that it is the responsibility of the government to keep us safe (personal safety starts with each and every one of us) and then states that the government at all levels has failed in this responsibility. Exactly. When millions of law-abiding Americans saw the un-restrained rioting and looting and burning and violence in many cities last summer, and the police were ordered to “stand down” by the very political leaders who have been elected to protect those Americans, it is no wonder that the sales of guns skyrocketed. The majority of gun sales were to women and first-time gun buyers.

Our Second Amendment rights are precious, and a lot of American blood has been spilled in wars to protect and preserve those rights. Mr. Dushman talks about “changing” the Second Amendment yet offers no ideas in that regard. Our brilliant Founding Fathers provided the mechanism by which to amend the Constitution. Always remember, the Constitution was written to restrain the government and create a limited government, not to restrain the people.

MOST READ
1
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
2
Las Vegas house prices set another record as sales fall from April
Las Vegas house prices set another record as sales fall from April
3
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
4
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
5
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: ‘Progress’ at the Nevada Legislature
Mike Hansen Las Vegas

Lots of self-congratulation in Carson City. But what impact will all this wonderful “progress” actually mean for the rest of us who live in Nevada?

P&H electric mining shovel loads a Liebherr T282B trucks at the Barrick Gold Corp.Cortez mine, ...
LETTER: A Nevada mining tax for the teachers union
Drew Kelley Goldfield

In advance of this legislation going into effect, I just want to thank all the mining companies for bailing out the retirement system for Nevada’s teacher.