LETTER: Secrecy over Henderson police chief is justified

Henderson City Hall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas
February 27, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Those who have recently attended Henderson City Council meetings and initiated an online petition to protest the city’s actions against Police Chief Hollie Chadwick have overlooked a crucial point. Generally speaking, civil service confidentiality rules and state law prohibit the city from publicly discussing the reasons for their actions against her.

Furthermore, in a council-manager government structure, the police chief typically serves at the pleasure of the city manager. City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause has the authority to hire or fire any department head. Henderson could also potentially be held liable by Ms. Chadwick should the city disclose the reasons for her dismissal.

It is a complex situation, and the optics of Henderson’s issues with retaining chiefs of police are concerning. However, the city is operating within the bounds of the law, and there is little the public can do until the next election.

