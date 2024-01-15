LETTER: Secretary of defense goes AWOL

Regardless of Mr. Austin’s future in the Biden administration, this must be an example in the election of the result when key positions are filled on quotas instead of competence. The secretary is only one example.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. (AP photo/ Maya Alleruzzo)

I disagree with your Tuesday editorial on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that stated, “There’s no indication that any of this put American security at risk.” Mr. Austin’s unavailability was also unknown to the deputy secretary of defense, who was on vacation outside the continental United States. The role of the secretary, and the deputy in the secretary’s absence, is vital in an important time-critical protocol that is needed to respond to a surprise attack on the United States.

