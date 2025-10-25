65°F
LETTER: Security and solvency test the nation

Demonstrators gather for a national “No Kings” protest at the Federal Courthouse ...
Demonstrators gather for a national “No Kings” protest at the Federal Courthouse Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Charlie Ferguson Las Vegas
October 24, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

While the “No Kings” protesters carry out their Quixotic charade against their imaginary king, America needs to grapple with the two elements that threaten our very survival as a nation — solvency and security.

The solvency of America is in dire threat. Racking up $2 trillion per year in unfunded spending will not end well. It’s been said many times that we don’t have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem. America was founded on the ethic of each citizen taking responsibility for his or her own life outcomes. Since Europe embraced the Nanny State, the entitlements have stretched resources beyond sustainability. Predictably, the required austerity measures are bringing rebellion from the populace. Any thinking person realizes America isn’t far from that brink.

The security question is also part of the equation. Adding 12-plus million illegals to our nation over the past four years has pressured cities and states with unsustainable obligations to care for the basic needs of unproductive inhabitants. Blue cities and states declare themselves “sanctuaries” for illegals and spend billions of dollars they don’t have, while vowing to fight to the death to keep them here.

Our federal government is chartered to keep us safe and solvent. We’re well past the time when we can continue to kick the can down the road and spend money on things we can’t afford. Get those here illegally out (per U.S. law) and cut the cost of government. That’s how to stop destroying our nation. The gravy train needs to end in a managed fashion, not with a crashing end.

LETTER: One-finger salute
Doug Parker Henderson

To the dozen or so drivers giving the finger while driving by Saturday’s “No King’s” rally: Thank you for showing me what “your” democracy would be like.

The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: How to stop these government shutdowns
Phil Winter Henderson

If Congress fails to pass a balanced budget on time, every sitting member should be barred from running for re-election.

