LETTER: Segerblom, other commissioners take F1 freebies

If it smells fishy, it usually is. I have always loved Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. He usually hits the mark 100 percent. However, he and the four other commissioners were wrong about accepting “educational” tickets to the Formula 1 event. They need to make an apology and donate to the small-business owners who were left behind — not to mention the people who were inconvenienced by this. It is a good example of the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer.