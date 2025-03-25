74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Selective ‘book throwing’ and terrorists

Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with the US Capitol police during a riot at the U ...
Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with the US Capitol police during a riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Prosecute the Tesla vandals
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Democrats should stop digging
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Trump the dictator
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Panicked Democrats need to wake up
Paul E. Michael Henderson
March 24, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I barely contained my laughter upon reading Victor Joecks March 19 column, “Time to throw the book at Tesla terrorists.” The hypocrisy is over the top when President Donald Trump pardoned the Jan. 6, domestic terrorists charged with the greatest act to threaten our government in my lifetime. The Tesla dealership attacks are reprehensible and with clearly stated motives. But so were the Jan. 6 insurrectionists attacking the Capitol Building and threatening lives.

Does Mr. Joecks feel that President Trump did the right thing by not “throwing the book” at those terrorists? Or is the idea that it’s OK for one side to violently protest and defecate in and destroy House offices, but it’s not OK for those on the other side to spray paint or destroy cars? At least be consistent on “throwing the book.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Prosecute the Tesla vandals
Jerry Berg Boulder City

Perhaps when and if they catch these wanna-be terrorists, they should be jailed.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Trump the dictator
Alvin Chen Las Vegas

Why do we even need a Congress anymore?

MORE STORIES