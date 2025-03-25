LETTER: Selective ‘book throwing’ and terrorists

Does Mr. Joecks feel that President Trump did the right thing by not “throwing the book” at those terrorists?

Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with the US Capitol police during a riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

I barely contained my laughter upon reading Victor Joecks March 19 column, “Time to throw the book at Tesla terrorists.” The hypocrisy is over the top when President Donald Trump pardoned the Jan. 6, domestic terrorists charged with the greatest act to threaten our government in my lifetime. The Tesla dealership attacks are reprehensible and with clearly stated motives. But so were the Jan. 6 insurrectionists attacking the Capitol Building and threatening lives.

Does Mr. Joecks feel that President Trump did the right thing by not “throwing the book” at those terrorists? Or is the idea that it’s OK for one side to violently protest and defecate in and destroy House offices, but it’s not OK for those on the other side to spray paint or destroy cars? At least be consistent on “throwing the book.”