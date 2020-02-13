LETTER: Self-styled homeless advocates are enabling poor behavior

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Images

Don’t be fooled by Las Vegas homeless advocates attacking laws banning sleeping and camping on sidewalks. Some homeless advocates and groups don’t propose solutions because they want to normalize homeless behavior.

There is nothing normal about being homeless. It is unfortunate when someone becomes homeless, but it’s a temporary situation because it’s a human instinct to seek and create shelter. A sidewalk is not a shelter, and if someone defies the law by preferring a sidewalk instead of a homeless shelter, then the homeless person is intentionally defying and denying human instinct.

It’s unfortunate a few bad homeless apples ruin the image for the many homeless who want to live like millions of people do. But these advocates represent a minority of homeless people and, in this country, the majority rules. And I don’t think the majority in this country think sleeping on a sidewalk is normal behavior.