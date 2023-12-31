LETTER: Selfish college players sit out bowl games

FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

As I watch many of the college football bowl games, it saddens me to see how many of the key players are absent. It appears that they are “saving” themselves for the NFL draft or the transfer portal. Apparently money and/or fame are more important than school pride, more important than school tradition, more important than teamwork and more important than brotherhood.

For a lot of senior teammates, the bowl game will be their last. They would probably very much like to win or, at least, be competitive. Yet the best team is not being fielded because some of the players are “saving” themselves.

I am saddened by the fact that many of college football’s elites are so selfish. There are more important things in life other than money and/or fame.