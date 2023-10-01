66°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Sen. Jacky Rosen ignores her own votes

Erik S. Larsen Las Vegas
September 30, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Gasoline prices are displayed outside a convenience store as a motorist drives by, Thursday, Ma ...
Gasoline prices are displayed outside a convenience store as a motorist drives by, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Thornton, Colo. Experts are expecting a flush of travelers at airports and on the nation's byways during the long Memorial Day weekend, which marks the start of the summer travel season, in spite of high fuel costs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

It is extremely disingenuous for Sen. Jacky Rosen to posit the bright idea that no one in Congress should receive a paycheck if the government shuts down due to a failure to reach a budget agreement (Sept. 24 commentary). She states that extremist members of Congress are preventing an agreement — and she is correct to a degree. But she fails to mention that she was aligned with extreme members of her party to pass a budget that caused massive inflation and the pain at the pump that many Nevadans endure today.

Sen. Rosen’s bill to withhold pay to members of Congress during a government shutdown rings hollow in that most of those in Congress (including Sen. Rosen herself) are millionaires and can withstand a haircut of missing a paycheck or two without much stress to their family’s finances. She could better serve Nevadans by pressuring leadership to come up with a solution rather than pontificate.

MOST READ
1
Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS
Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS
2
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
3
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested, posts bail
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested, posts bail
4
Las Vegas mayor joins Agassi, other stars on Sphere red carpet — PHOTOS
Las Vegas mayor joins Agassi, other stars on Sphere red carpet — PHOTOS
5
MGM Rewards app still zapped after cyberattack
MGM Rewards app still zapped after cyberattack
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Jacky Rosen decries a government shutdown
LETTER: Jacky Rosen decries a government shutdown
EDITORIAL: Why Las Vegas rents are plummeting
EDITORIAL: Why Las Vegas rents are plummeting
LETTER: There are reasons for PERS high contribution rates
LETTER: There are reasons for PERS high contribution rates
RUBEN NAVARETTE JR.: Autoworkers union veers off the road in demanding more money for less work
RUBEN NAVARETTE JR.: Autoworkers union veers off the road in demanding more money for less work
LETTER: Fighting over the federal budget again
LETTER: Fighting over the federal budget again
IN RESPONSE: Schools over stadiums referendum about Nevada priorities
IN RESPONSE: Schools over stadiums referendum about Nevada priorities