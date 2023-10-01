LETTER: Sen. Jacky Rosen ignores her own votes

Gasoline prices are displayed outside a convenience store as a motorist drives by, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Thornton, Colo. Experts are expecting a flush of travelers at airports and on the nation's byways during the long Memorial Day weekend, which marks the start of the summer travel season, in spite of high fuel costs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

It is extremely disingenuous for Sen. Jacky Rosen to posit the bright idea that no one in Congress should receive a paycheck if the government shuts down due to a failure to reach a budget agreement (Sept. 24 commentary). She states that extremist members of Congress are preventing an agreement — and she is correct to a degree. But she fails to mention that she was aligned with extreme members of her party to pass a budget that caused massive inflation and the pain at the pump that many Nevadans endure today.

Sen. Rosen’s bill to withhold pay to members of Congress during a government shutdown rings hollow in that most of those in Congress (including Sen. Rosen herself) are millionaires and can withstand a haircut of missing a paycheck or two without much stress to their family’s finances. She could better serve Nevadans by pressuring leadership to come up with a solution rather than pontificate.