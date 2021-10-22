LETTER: Sen. Manchin vs. Sen. Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If this were 250 years ago, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders would settle their policy differences with pistols at dawn on the banks of the Potomac. If in Europe, it would be swords. Either way, civilizations have advanced, although I wouldn’t mind a public televised debate between the two titans of the Senate.

A West Virginia newspaper printed a letter from Sen. Sanders excoriating Sen. Manchin for clinging to his beliefs on Democratic policies for the $3.5 trillion social/infrastructure bill pushed by Sen. Sanders and his progressive wing of the party. Like the Bible said: Beware of wolves (socialists) dressed in sheep’s (moderates) clothing.

Of all places to print the letter. West Virginia? Now, we know why Sen. Sanders is still a senator from Vermont and never advanced farther in U.S. politics, while Sen. Manchin may very well go farther. Sadly, President Joe Biden sided with the wrong senator.