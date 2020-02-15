LETTER: Sen. Mitt Romney’s impeachment vote was uncalled for

Mitt Romney. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

In response to Debra J. Saunders’ Sunday commentary, “Romney shows Republicans can stand up to Trump.”: As a lifelong Republican who donated and voted for the failed presidential candidate, my opinion is somewhat different than the one Ms. Saunders expressed.

President Barack Obama liked to point out how things were done in Chicago. Having been born and raised in Queens at the same time and in the same area as President Donald Trump, I have used the Queens way myself: Step on my toes and I’ll chop yours off.

Sen. Mitt Romney should be grateful that he still has his toes.

Some will disagree, and that’s their right. But I believe Sen. Romney’s behavior was uncalled for, and he has demonstrated that he’s a pitiful sore loser.