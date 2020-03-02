52°F
Letters

LETTER: Senate Democrats kill abortion bills

Pat Ropella Henderson
March 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Senate Democrats last week blocked legislation to protect unborn children after 20 weeks of pregnancy in a 53-44 vote. A second bill, which would have ensured medical care for babies born during an attempted abortion, failed 56-41. Both bills had majority support but lacked the required 60 votes to advance.

There are only seven countries, including China and North Korea, that allow abortions at the 20-week period. The United States should not be part of that club.

I wonder how many of these Democrats who voted against protecting God’s most innocent and vulnerable children consider themselves to be Christians?

