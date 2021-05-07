LETTER: Senate Democrats won’t condemn colleges that discriminate against Asian Americans

Victor Joecks’ April 28 commentary on this ongoing problem against Asian-American students was eye-opening for me. If this continues, what will the opportunities for the Asian-American community look like in the future?

I am extremely disappointed that Senate Democrats unanimously voted against a proposal preventing a college or university that discriminates against Asian-Americans in the admissions process from receiving federal funds.

I am an Asian-American, seventh grade student. My family has always taught me to work hard in school, making me believe that I will be rewarded for the amount of effort I put in. Victor Joecks’ April 28 commentary on this ongoing problem against Asian-American students was eye-opening for me. If this continues, what will the opportunities for the Asian-American community look like in the future?

The admission process should be based on merit, not skin color.