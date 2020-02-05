36°F
Letters

LETTER: Senate Republicans are putting party above country

Elizabeth Cave Boulder City
February 4, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

If you were going to court and, before the trial, the judge says you may not call witnesses and, no matter what you say, we are finding you innocent, what kind of future would this judge have?

I have always voted for whom I thought would do the best job, regardless of party. But I think the Republicans in the Senate are definitely putting party before country. And from now on, I will be voting strictly Democrat.

They need to lose their jobs if they can’t do them.

