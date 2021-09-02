LETTER: Sending a poor message to our youth

Considering all the turmoil in the country and the world, I was dismayed when I opened my Sunday Review-Journal to see a three-quarter-page spread on the front page — in addition to another two pages inside — devoted to a gang banger, a convicted sexual offender and just a violent person (according to what was noted in the article).

Legitimizing this person sends a poor message to the youth of this country. I am very disappointed in the Review-Journal. You should do better.