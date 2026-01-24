49°F
LETTER: Sensible move

CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jim Hayes Las Vegas
January 23, 2026 - 9:00 pm
 

As a retired Clark County School District high school teacher, I am overjoyed to see that the start time for high school students has finally been set at a more reasonable hour. I have seen my first-period classes here half or more of the students were half asleep.

The selection of Jhone Ebert as superintendent was wise and a good start to a positive change in our schools. Ms. Ebert knows what is needed to improve education in our state. I hope she can remain superintendent for many years to continue to do a job only an experienced educator can do.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Beyond our means
Thomas Teates Las Vegas

How can afford massive new defense outlays when the nation is so far in debt?

