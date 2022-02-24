LETTER: Sentence too lenient for DUI fatality

I read your Sunday article reporting the prison sentence of six years for Benjamin Ames, 33, for driving drunk at 100 mph and killing Susan Teves in September 2020. That is not enough time for Ames, who already was on probation for assault with a deadly weapon and battery. This man will be released in six years. Will we read about him again killing another person, either by a DUI or an assault?

His history tells me that he should serve a longer sentence and given more time to examine his behavior. When will our justice system be more responsible to society?