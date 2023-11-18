LETTER: Separation of church and state doesn’t mean no religion

(Getty Images)

Why is it so hard for today’s liberal progressives to understand how this nation was formed? Separation of church and state was not a means to do away with Christianity in our government. Look at your money. What does it say on it? In God we Trust. Why do we swear on the Bible during court trials? Why are presidents and judges sworn in on the Bible? Why does Congress open with a prayer? Why does our government raise a Christmas tree every December?

It’s interesting that, when there were prayers in school, we didn’t have our children stomped to death by little thugs. Our children knew what gender they were. Police were not needed on a daily basis. But that was then … wasn’t it?