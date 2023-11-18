57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Separation of church and state doesn’t mean no religion

R.J. Liepins Henderson
November 17, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Why is it so hard for today’s liberal progressives to understand how this nation was formed? Separation of church and state was not a means to do away with Christianity in our government. Look at your money. What does it say on it? In God we Trust. Why do we swear on the Bible during court trials? Why are presidents and judges sworn in on the Bible? Why does Congress open with a prayer? Why does our government raise a Christmas tree every December?

It’s interesting that, when there were prayers in school, we didn’t have our children stomped to death by little thugs. Our children knew what gender they were. Police were not needed on a daily basis. But that was then … wasn’t it?

MOST READ
1
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
2
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
3
Teens appear in adult court in fatal beating of Rancho High student
Teens appear in adult court in fatal beating of Rancho High student
4
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
5
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Enough is enough with taxes
LETTER: Enough is enough with taxes
LETTER: Perhaps a radical change of Nevada’s electoral process is necessary
LETTER: Perhaps a radical change of Nevada’s electoral process is necessary
LETTER: Religious views shouldn’t influence elected officials
LETTER: Religious views shouldn’t influence elected officials
LETTER: Dumbing down education standards
LETTER: Dumbing down education standards
LETTER: Trump vetting plan doesn’t look bad right now
LETTER: Trump vetting plan doesn’t look bad right now
LETTER: Americans are free to protest …
LETTER: Americans are free to protest …