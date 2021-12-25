49°F
LETTER: Service members who refuse shots on shaky footing

Victor Moss Las Vegas
December 24, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Your Monday article “Vaccine exemptions elusive” is bound to elicit all sorts of comments from people who’ve never served in the military yet think they are experts in military rules. The fact is that the troops claiming a religious exemption have a severe integrity problem.

During basic training and before every deployment, they dutifully rolled up their sleeves and took their vaccination without question. And that’s not to mention their annual flu shots. But somehow, they now claim a deeply held religious exemption even though there is no major religion with a doctrine they can point to. With such flawed integrity, the military is better off without them. Good riddance.

