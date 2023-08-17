102°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Seven DUIs and still gets a deal

Ken Christian Boulder City
August 16, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated August 17, 2023 - 11:40 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

So Marion Reyes after seven DUI arrests still does not qualify for the maximum sentence (Aug. 10 Review-Journal). I wonder what it takes.

It seems contradictory for a judge to admonish her while giving her a reasonably light sentence considering she can be released in as little as two years. And the statement made by her public defender regarding her taking responsibility and not finishing the serious offender program because it interferes with her family obligations is incredulous at best. If she took responsibility for her actions then she would have stopped drinking and driving long before now.

When she finally kills someone, which a very predictable outcome of her habitually dangerous behavior, it’s certainly going to interfere with somebody’s else’s family, isn’t it. She has mental health issues all right. She is a self-absorbed alcoholic who has no regard for others.

Besides people like her, the biggest threat to society is a weak justice system that lacks the intestinal fortitude to handle repeat offenders in all categories and hands out light sentences and infinite “second chances.”

MOST READ
1
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
2
Henderson’s one-hitter not good enough in World Series defeat
Henderson’s one-hitter not good enough in World Series defeat
3
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
4
CARTOONS: This is what Trump does to his haters
CARTOONS: This is what Trump does to his haters
5
Still want to see U2? Tickets remain for Sphere shows
Still want to see U2? Tickets remain for Sphere shows
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Reagan family values an eye-opener
Chris Murray Las Vegas

Michael Reagan’s commentary could not have better illustrated the stark differences between two presidents.

More stories
LETTER: Review-Journal, GOP run cover for dangerous Donald Trump
LETTER: Review-Journal, GOP run cover for dangerous Donald Trump
LETTER: Don’t single out Feinstein for age-related infirmities
LETTER: Don’t single out Feinstein for age-related infirmities
COMMENTARY: Unwarranted charges demonstrate two-tiered justice system
COMMENTARY: Unwarranted charges demonstrate two-tiered justice system
LETTER: Hunter Biden gets a special counsel
LETTER: Hunter Biden gets a special counsel
LETTER: Beware of tricky right-wing columnist
LETTER: Beware of tricky right-wing columnist
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Biden family caricatures
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Biden family caricatures