LETTER: Seven DUIs and still gets a deal

So Marion Reyes after seven DUI arrests still does not qualify for the maximum sentence (Aug. 10 Review-Journal). I wonder what it takes.

It seems contradictory for a judge to admonish her while giving her a reasonably light sentence considering she can be released in as little as two years. And the statement made by her public defender regarding her taking responsibility and not finishing the serious offender program because it interferes with her family obligations is incredulous at best. If she took responsibility for her actions then she would have stopped drinking and driving long before now.

When she finally kills someone, which a very predictable outcome of her habitually dangerous behavior, it’s certainly going to interfere with somebody’s else’s family, isn’t it. She has mental health issues all right. She is a self-absorbed alcoholic who has no regard for others.

Besides people like her, the biggest threat to society is a weak justice system that lacks the intestinal fortitude to handle repeat offenders in all categories and hands out light sentences and infinite “second chances.”