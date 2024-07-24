LETTER: Shame is powerful tool

I am beginning to think that a large part of our problems with lying incompetents in positions of public trust reside with the fact that people no longer have much sense of shame, dignity or embarrassment.

I am beginning to think that a large part of our problems with lying incompetents in positions of public trust reside with the fact that people no longer have much sense of shame, dignity or embarrassment. At least half a dozen people should have resigned already over the recent Trump assassination attempt. Or they should have been fired in disgrace and dishonor.

On another subject. Just a few weeks ago we were told by certain people that Joe Biden was always the sharpest guy in the room (after Hunter, of course). Many of these same people are now patting Mr. Biden on the back for not running again.

Like I said, shameless.