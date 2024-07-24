97°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Shame is powerful tool

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the College of Southern Nevada on Tuesday ...
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the College of Southern Nevada on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Another Biden success story
AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: The national debt isn’t so bad
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Here’s what Biden should do now
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump will forever be Trump
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
July 23, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

I am beginning to think that a large part of our problems with lying incompetents in positions of public trust reside with the fact that people no longer have much sense of shame, dignity or embarrassment. At least half a dozen people should have resigned already over the recent Trump assassination attempt. Or they should have been fired in disgrace and dishonor.

On another subject. Just a few weeks ago we were told by certain people that Joe Biden was always the sharpest guy in the room (after Hunter, of course). Many of these same people are now patting Mr. Biden on the back for not running again.

Like I said, shameless.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Another Biden success story
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

So glad to hear that our military considers this huge taxpayer-funded boondoggle such a success.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Here’s what Biden should do now
Al Garth Las Vegas

Now that President Joe Biden has announced he is dropping out of the race for president, here are 10 requests.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump will forever be Trump
Tracey Howard Las Vegas

After reading Debra J. Saunders’ Friday column on Donald Trump’s convention speech, I had to laugh out loud.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a ca ...
LETTER: A mixed bag on the Secret Service
Don Perry Las Vegas

Heroic acts, but as for the idiot who surveyed the site and deemed the security adequate, you should be looking for a new job.

LETTER: War games
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Let’s take care of Americans at home before spending money on proxy wars.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Joe Biden is playing the long game
recommend 2
LETTER: Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain
recommend 3
LETTER: Here’s what the presidential candidates must do to convince voters
recommend 4
LETTER: Biden and democracy
recommend 5
LETTER: A dangerous combination
recommend 6
LETTER: Biden’s issues should be no surprise