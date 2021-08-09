96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Shaming the unvaccinated won’t work

Annette Gallagher Las Vegas
August 8, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)
AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

In his Aug. 2 letter, Jack A. Mabray advocates shaming those who chose not to vaccinate. Does he realize that some people cannot take the vaccination because of allergies, medical reasons or moral, ethical and religious reasons? Then there are those who are waiting for full FDA approval because of the adverse affects it has on some “guinea pigs”?

I disagree totally with his calling for vaccination mandates. Shaming adds to the hesitancy. We are not hurting the economy or those who are vaccinated or vulnerable. If the vaccinations and masks are so effective, why are there so many ”breakthrough“ cases being reported?

We still live in a free country, but that topic is for another discussion.

MOST READ
1
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
2
Unhealthy Clark County air quality alert extended through Sunday
Unhealthy Clark County air quality alert extended through Sunday
3
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
4
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
5
Desiree Reed-Francois leaves UNLV for Missouri AD job
Desiree Reed-Francois leaves UNLV for Missouri AD job
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court
Brandon Taylor Las Vegas

The Supreme Court gently told the Biden administration that extending the eviction moratorium wasn’t a good idea.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Natural COVID immunity only lasts so long
A. Cribari Las Vegas

There’s no COVID vaccine for those under 12 yet, and school starts Monday. The least we can do, as adults, is get the vaccine — whether you’ve already had COVID or not.