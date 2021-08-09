LETTER: Shaming the unvaccinated won’t work

AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

In his Aug. 2 letter, Jack A. Mabray advocates shaming those who chose not to vaccinate. Does he realize that some people cannot take the vaccination because of allergies, medical reasons or moral, ethical and religious reasons? Then there are those who are waiting for full FDA approval because of the adverse affects it has on some “guinea pigs”?

I disagree totally with his calling for vaccination mandates. Shaming adds to the hesitancy. We are not hurting the economy or those who are vaccinated or vulnerable. If the vaccinations and masks are so effective, why are there so many ”breakthrough“ cases being reported?

We still live in a free country, but that topic is for another discussion.