LETTER: Sheriff kowtows to Donald Trump

Once again we find ourselves with a spineless politician.

During the debate between the governor and the sheriff, the moderator asked the sheriff if he thought Donald Trump was a great president. The sheriff stated, “I wouldnt say great. I would say he did some good things.” But then on Saturday during the rally held in Reno when the former president was with him, the sheriff changed his story and said, yes, he was great.

How do these men face thier wives and daughters knowing how they bow down and do whatever Mr. Trump tells them to do? How does a law enforcement officer accept the endorsement of someone who hides classified information in a shoe box in his dresser? I guess in some cases it doesn’t matter what your past is as long as you support me.