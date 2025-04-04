LETTER: Sheriff should reconsider his stance on immigration enforcement

A headline in the March 27 Review-Journal indicated that Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill is not in favor of cooperating with federal law enforcement agencies. Obviously, the sheriff didn’t get message coming from Nevadans on Nov. 5 of last year. I sincerely hope he reconsiders his position.

Now that an arrest has been made in the local Tesla arsonist incident and considering the suspect’s social media background, it becomes very clear the need for cooperation amongst all of law enforcement.