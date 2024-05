Sheriff McMahill was ticketed in traffic incident. He pleaded no contest and paid his fine.

Three cheers to Sheriff Kevin McMahill. In April, he was involved in a traffic accident on the Beltway. He was cited at the scene. He pleaded no contest and paid his fine. What he didn’t do was say to the officer, “Do you know who I am?”

If anyone doubted that he was the right man for the job, put those doubts to rest.