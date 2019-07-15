LETTER: Shining a light on deceptive hotel fees

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Congratulations to Bailey Schulz of the Review-Journal for the excellent article on the deceptive fees by Marriott in Washington, D.C. (“Lawsuits target fees by Marriott,” Wednesday). Las Vegas has become the deceptive fee capital of the world as Attorney General Aaron Ford looks out the window ignoring it as our casino/hotels fill his re-election coffers.

My challenge to the Review-Journal is to keep reporting on the attorney general’s lack of progress when it comes to addressing this travesty of fairness. The only thing that gets a politician’s interest more than money is bad press.