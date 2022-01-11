46°F
LETTER: Shining a light on Las Vegas homelessness

Joanne Leovy Las Vegas
January 10, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I skimmed Sunday’s real estate section featuring an over-the-top valley home that sold last year for $25 million. But I think readers are more interested in a different type of story about homes.

Recently, I helped to clean litter in a local park that probably houses dozens of people on a typical winter night. Lots of parkgoers stopped to share their opinions about the trash and the unfortunate people. Homelessness affects almost all neighborhoods in this valley, as well as our streets and public parks.

Valley residents of all political persuasions are concerned about the trash, security and human suffering encompassed by our housing crisis. Recent evictions and rising rents are fueling a housing crisis. Instead of featuring mansions for the 1 percent, the Review-Journal should devote consistent coverage to a story that affects all of us — affordable housing and efforts to reduce homelessness.

